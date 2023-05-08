WATCH: Excitement In Belz As The Rebbe Makes 1st Appearance Since Surgery





Belzer chassidim in Yerushalayim rejoiced on Sunday evening when the Rebbe entered the Beis Medrash for the vach nacht of his great-grandson.

It was the Rebbe’s first public appearance since he underwent surgery on his back on Chol Hamoed Pesach. He was released from the hospital after Pesach and has been recuperating at home.

The Rebbe appeared quite weak as he slowly walked into the room with his gabbai HaRav Michel Firer.

The public is asked to continue davening for a refuah sheleimah for the Rebbe Yissachar Dov ben Miriam b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)