911 Calls Chaverim of Rockland for Assistance with Injured Hiker





When 911 received a call from an injured hiker and needed additional manpower and resources to evacuate the patient, they knew exactly who to call: Chaverim of Rockland.

Chaverim dispatchers received a call from a 911 operator on Sunday reporting police and EMTs were at Kakiat Park for an injured hiker but required manpower and an evacuation stretcher for the patient.

The Sheriff’s Department at the scene reported that they had their emergency UTV at the scene but couldn’t reach the injured hiker, thus necessitating the resources of Chaverim.

Multiple Chaverim members swiftly responded to the scene, bringing along specialized equipment, including the requested evacuation stretcher. After stabilizing the patient, members evacuated them down the trail and into a waiting ambulance for treatment.

