BREAKING: Rockets Fired Toward Jerusalem, Sirens Blare In Beit Shemesh, Beitar Illit





A barrage of rockets were launched toward Jerusalem and surrounding areas early Friday afternoon, the fourth day of Operation Shield and Arrow.

Red alert sirens were heard in Beitar Illit, Beit Shemesh, Efrat and other yishuvim in Gush Etzion, and communities in the Jerusalem Hills. Rockets were also launched at towns near the Gaza border.

One rocket landed in an open area near Bat Ayin, a second rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome, and a third rocket was intercepted by the David’s Sling missile defense system, its second interception since the start of the operation. Baruch Hashem, there were no reports of injuries.

There was a direct hit on a home in Sderot. B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries.

Following the attack, the IDF announced that it is conducting retaliatory strikes against PIJ targets in Gaza.

The IDF announced early Friday that nearly 900 rockets have been fired since the start of the operation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)