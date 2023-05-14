RON TO THE RESCUE: Gov Helps Raise $1.3 Million for Marine Charged in NYC Subway Death





Shortly after Marine Daniel Penny was charged by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg over the chokehold death of mentally unstable Jordan Neely on a Big Apple subway, he got a powerful – if not unexpected – ally: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

After Penny’s Friday arraignment on a second-degree manslaughter charge, DeSantis shared a legal defense fundraiser for the embattler Marine and called him a Good Samaritan.

“We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left’s pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back,” DeSantis tweeted.

We must defeat the Soros-Funded DAs, stop the Left's pro-criminal agenda, and take back the streets for law abiding citizens. We stand with Good Samaritans like Daniel Penny. Let’s show this Marine… America’s got his back.

https://t.co/uQXZuT19Mo — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantisFL) May 13, 2023

The tweet links to a crowd funding page which states: “Funds are being raised to pay Mr. Penny’s legal fees incurred from any criminal charges filed and any future civil lawsuits that may arise, as well as expenses related to his defense. All contributions are greatly appreciated. Any proceeds collected which exceed those necessary to cover Mr. Penny’s legal defense will be donated to a mental health advocacy program in New York City.”

Neely had a long, documented history of attacking people in New York City – the apparent result of untreated mental illness.

“When Mr. Penny, a decorated Marine veteran, stepped in to protect himself and his fellow New Yorkers, his well-being was not assured,” Penny’s attorney Steve Raiser said. “He risked his own life and safety, for the good of his fellow passengers. The unfortunate result was the unintended and unforeseen death of Mr. Neely. We are confident that once all the facts and circumstances surrounding this tragic incident are brought to bear, Mr. Penny will be fully absolved of any wrongdoing.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)