Report: Iran Promised $5 Million To Islamic Jihad For Every Day Of War With Israel





Iran promised the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group $5 million for every day of conflict with Israel, Channel 12 News reported on Sunday.

The report also said that the Hamas terror group aided Islamic Jihad following the launch of Operation Shield and Arrow by providing hiding places for its leaders.

Senior Islamic Jihad leader Muhammad Al-Hindi, who led the cease-fire talks in Cairo, spoke about Iran’s support for the terror group’s attacks against Israel, telling the media: “Iran is the only country that supports the Palestinians with weapons and money.”

Apparently, Al-Hindi has the same line of thought as some Haaretz columnists, claiming that Israel “created” the conflict with PIJ to distract Israelis from their internal problems.

“The enemy thought that by eliminating the leaders it could restore deterrence but it lost it,” he said. “Israel is no longer able to threaten the Palestinian people and it has its own internal problems that it cannot escape from by setting a security agenda.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)