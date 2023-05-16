Magen David Adom Prepares for Medical Support During Jerusalem Day Celebrations





In anticipation of Jerusalem Day, Magen David Adom (MDA) is prepared to offer medical support to the thousands of participants expected to join the Flag Parade and enjoy the festivities across various stages throughout the city. MDA is working in coordination with the Israel Police and the Jerusalem Municipality to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all attendees. MDA teams will be strategically positioned along the parade route from the city center to the Western Wall, using ambulances, intensive care vehicles, emergency motorcycles, and on-foot first aid squads.

MDA implores parade participants to bring sufficient water supplies and to strictly adhere to the instructions and directives issued by security forces.

MDA Director General, Eli Bin, stated: “Magen David Adom teams are fully prepared for the Jerusalem Day celebrations in the capital. We are working closely and collaboratively with all security forces and relevant agencies to ensure a comprehensive, professional, and immediate medical response is readily available throughout the event.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)