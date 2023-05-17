Haaretz Reporter Mocks Netilas Yadayim On El Al Flight, Is Flooded With Mocking Responses





Haaretz journalist Uri Misgav mocked the netilas yadayim cup he found installed in the bathroom of El Al’s 787 Dreamliner plane and received hundreds of mocking comments in return.

Misgav posted a photo of the “horrifying sight” on Twitter, writing: “El Al presents a technological innovation. In the lavatories of the 787 Dreamliner, the masterpiece of Boeing’s creation – a metal jug was installed for Netilas Yadayim k’hilchasa.”

Fellow Haaretz reporter Chaim Levinson responded: “I don’t understand why it bothers you. If you want, use it and if not, don’t use it. How does it harm you?”

Shas MK Uriel Busso wrote: “Horrible, let’s block the Ayalon Highway.”

Business consultant Micah Shalom wrote: “Sweetie, you’re starting up with the wrong generation. If we want a Netilas Yadayim cup, we’ll demand it and get it. You’re welcome to fly with Turkish Airlines and report from Berlin how much you persecute Bibi.”

Another surfer wrote. “What can be done, Uri? El Al was bought by the ‘parasites’ who don’t pay taxes and it goes on strike on Shabbat and puts a Netilas Yadayim cup in the sinks.”

Another social media user responded: “Wait until you see the flight attendants offering Tefillin to the passengers.”

B’Chadrei Chareidim reporter Moshe Weisberg tweeted a video of another “horrifying case of ‘religionization’ on a flight,” writing: “The religionization on flights after the shock of the Netilas Yadayim cup on El Al.”

“A friend sent a [a video] of another incident of religionization on a flight to Riyadh – the pilot says a ‘tefillas haderech’ prayer over the loudspeaker prior to take-off.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)