The Opportunity Of A Lifetime: Our Gedolim Will Daven For You During Their Personal Shemonah Esrei’s.

On the 23rd of Sivan, 5693 (1933), the Churvah shul in Yerushalayim hosted the world-renowned chazzan, Yossele Rosenblatt. The city of Yerushalayim was abuzz with the news, and thousands planned on attending.

One young married fellow who appreciated chazzanus was eager to attend. After much back and forth, the fellow, who was a tremendous masmid, decided that just this once, he was going to afford himself the chance to hear Yossele.

He arrived just as Yossele stepped toward the amud. As soon as he heard the singing, this fellow’s heart melted. He had never been so moved before. But immediately, he stopped, turned around, and went back to the bais medrash, back to his Gemara.

About 70 years later, he told the story to his grandson. “Do you have any idea how much I would have enjoyed listening to Yossele Rosenblatt? It was a very difficult test for me. But I passed…”

The man’s name?

Rav Yosef Shalom Elyashiv.

Retzifus. Uninterrupted learning.

That’s the secret.

Just imagine being offered the opportunity of a lifetime.

Shavuos is upon us and Hashem has given us His most precious Present.

A priceless gift.

Ever wonder how you can start with a hundred dollars and end up with millions?

Through compound interest, which, explained simply, is interest on the principal plus additional interest.

Now, translate this equation into Torah learning, and you will see what catapults a five-minute learning session into a four-hour one, with untold rewards.

This, says Rav Shimshon Pincus, is the benefit of learning continuously. Retzifus learning not only starts your seder with a bang, but as you continue learning without disruption, the growth and reward for that learning is compounded exponentially.

Mesikus Hatorah, a revolutionary retzifus program, recognized the immense potential of such an investment and capitalized. Galvanizing yungerleit and bachurim, they distributed over $1 million (!) over the past year, to incentivize those who implemented retzifus learning.

But the greatest reward remains the sippuk hanefesh gained from learning be’retzifus. Listen to the stunning testimonial of one such yungerman, who writes “me’umka de’libi (from the depths of my heart)” about the “exhilarating and breathtaking experience of limud haTorah at its best”:

Every ben Torah wants, be’chol lev u’ve’chol nefesh, to learn be’retzifus all day, every day. It’s hard…we try again and again. But life is life…

The ben Torah pushes and pushes, and he thinks he reached his limit, and then the retzifus program “rolls around,” and suddenly the goalpost is moved. We realize our limits have no limit and we can really do better.

Wow! Two-and-a-half hours a day! No distractions. No schmoozing. No lightheaded breaks or comments.

The ris’cha de’Oraissa is enormous!

Boosting his spiritual bank account, the unmotivated bachur, as well as the seasoned yungerman, pushes himself to go where he never dreamt possible.

Many kollelim, as well as a large percentage of Beth Medrash Govoha, have seized the opportunity to join the retzifus program. Based on the extraordinary success they have seen thus far, the roshei kollel and roshei chaburah unanimously endorse the program.

The retzifus program spans the gamut of lomdim, from the seasoned yungerman to the mesivta bachur, who, as he enters the bais medrash for the first time for extended sedarim, might view seder as impossibly long. How will he do it?

Well, numerous success stories bear witness to the confidence a retzifus seder builds in a bachur’s mind. He now knows he can do it.

A kinyan Torah for life!

Under the direction of rosh chaburah and noted posek Rav Shaul Katz, most of BMG’s batei medrash — including Bais Aharon, Bais Shalom, the Yoshon, the Mizrach, and all of the Carey and Princeton batei medrash — as well as other kollelim, benefit from this novel, innovative, and game-changing program.

Two-and-a-half consecutive hours of learning blossom into more and more hours of learning, paying endless dividends to participants.

Five times a year, a yungerman receives $180 at the end of each three-week program. In addition, Mesikus Hatorah L’bachurim incentivizes bachurim with a gift certificate to a sefarim store.

With the endorsement of Rav Chaim Kanievsky, and, yibadel le’chaim, Rav Shmuel Kamenetsky, Mesikus Hatorah enjoys immeasurable success in developing lomdim to savor the unparalleled sweetness of Torah.

This program has impacted the lives of many. With a staggering 130,000 hours of learning Torah be’retzifus over the past year, Mesikus HaTorah has elevated not only the lives of over 4,000 bnei Torah, but the lives of their wives and their families, as well.

While those who learn be’retzifus reap the exponential benefits of learning Torah, Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel promises those who support Mesikus Hatorah that they will be noteil schar kulo, not merely the reward for enabling the additional minutes learned by each participant, but also for facilitating the entire seder, since every moment is now exponentially more valuable.

What an investment!

And now, you can have a share in it, too.

Seize the opportunity to acquire a cheilek in the Torah learned at the highest level – b’retzifus. Partnering with Mesikus Hatorah, you become a significant factor this novel, innovative, and game-changing program.

But there’s more!

Additionally, our revered Gedolim will daven – for you personally.

For a contribution of $30 a month for a year, or $360 at once, you will receive a special, personalized bracha from Hagaon Rav Dovid Cohen, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshivas Chevron, Hagaon Rav Yisroel Neuman, Rosh Yeshivah of Beth Medrash Govoha, and Hagaon Rav Elya Ber Wachtfogel, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshiva Gedolah Zichron Moshe of South Fallsburg, and Hagaon Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, Rosh Yeshivah of Yeshiva Tiferes Yerachmiel, all of whom will daven during their Shemoneh Esrei for your personal bakashah.

Your partnership will impact the lives of thousands.

Best of all, it will transform your life.

In the words of Rav Shlomo Feivel Schustal, there is no greater zechus. Period.

