DESPITE INCITEMENT: Watch Moving Video Of Kavod HaTorah In IDF





The reports in recent days of rampant incitement against Chareidim and religion could convey an impression as if those are the feelings of the majority of Israelis.

But in reality, there are millions of Israelis [including the millions who voted for the current government] who have warm feelings toward religion, even if not fully religious themselves.

In a heartwarming display of kavod ha’Torah, IDF soldiers sang for Chief Rabbi HaRav Yosef Yitzchak, as seen in a video posted by Kikar H’Shabbat reporter Yishai Cohen.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)