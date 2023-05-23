WATCH: IDF Demolishes Home Of Tel Aviv Terrorist





IDF soldiers and Border Guard officers operated in the village of Ni’lin overnight Monday and demolished the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv in March 2023, injuring three Israelis, one of whom died 11 days later.

Palestinian media reported that the mosques in the village broadcast messages to the local Arabs on their loudspeakers urging them to gather at the terrorist’s home and thwart the IDF from demolishing it. Arabs began engaging in violent riots at the site throwing explosives and stones at the Israeli security forces, who returned fire, wounding at least four Palestinians.

The IDF also evacuated the families living in neighboring homes and posted snipers on the roofs to protect the security forces during the demolition.

B’Chasdei Hashem, there were no injuries to IDF forces.

Or Ascher, H’yd, 33, was critically wounded in the attack and died of his wounds a week and a half later. Another victim was seriously injured and a third victim was moderately injured. The three victims were friends who were on their way to a friend’s wedding.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)