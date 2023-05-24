RARE PHOTOS: IDF Soldiers At The Kosel After Liberation Of Jerusalem





In honor of Yom Yerushalayim last week, the IDF Archives at the Defense Ministry published rare photos of the battles to liberate Jerusalem during the Six-Day War, 56 years ago.

In 1967, Israel was attacked by its neighbors, Egypt, Syria, and Jordan, and miraculously overpowered all three powerful countries in just six days.

On June 7, after fierce battles with Jordanian soldiers, Israeli paratroopers liberated the Old City of Jerusalem and gained control of Har HaBayis and the Kosel. The war ended on June 10, after Israel conquered the Golan Heights.

