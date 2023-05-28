Gedolei Yisrael Instruct Am Yisrael To Add Two Pirkei Tehillim For Rosh HaYeshivah’s Refuah





Following the hospitalization of HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein on leil Shavuos, Gedolei Yisrael have instructed Klal Yisrael to add two pirkei Tehillim for the Rosh Yeshivah’s refuah.

The notice, published on Sunday morning under the title of “לקיים בנו חכמי ישראל” states: “At the instructions of Maranan U’Rabanan, Rabbanim and their talmidim and all of Beis Yisrael are requested to add two pirkei Tehillim at the end of tefillos in yeshivos, kollelim, and talmudei Torah for the refuah sheleimah of HaGaon HaRav Yerachmiel Gershon ben Miriam. .והן קל כביר לא ימאס תפילות רבים”

The Rosh Yeshivah was hospitalized on leil Shavuos after feeling unwell and experiencing shortness of breath.

