ISRAEL ON EDGE: Panic, Injuries In Tel Aviv Café After Woman Screams





Israelis are constantly on edge due to the large number of terror attacks in recent times as illustrated by an incident in a Tel Aviv café on Motzei Shabbos.

A woman sitting in a bar on Rechov Dizengoff spotted a cockroach and screamed in panic, yelling “ג’וק” (cockroach). However, people sitting in in an adjoining café thought she was screaming about a terrorist and began fleeing the scene in panic.

“It was the scariest thing that ever happened to me,” a witness told Mako. “Suddenly there was screaming. People panicked and overturned tables. Everyone began shrieking and running and trampling each other. Glasses and plates shattered and people fell on the shattered glass and were cut and other people stepped on them.”

Another witness told Mako: “People were frightened by the screams and started running in all directions, knocking over tables. Due to the commotion, people were injured. I saw a man with blood on his face who looked like he was in shock and two girls whose legs were full of cuts.”

“At least five police cars, an ambulance, and paramedics arrived at the scene. It was really terrible.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)