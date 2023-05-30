Even Before The Petirah: Surprising Order Of HaGaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch





Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch instructed the UTJ MKs on Tuesday morning to delay all Knesset meetings.

Immediately after the first resuscitation attempts on the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, HaRav Hirsch issued the order to the Chareidi politicians. Therefore, even prior to the petirah, the Knesset discussions in the Finance and Interior Committees, headed by UTJ MKs Moshe Gafni and Yaakov Asher, were canceled.

It should be noted that a critical discussion on train safety regulations, which was scheduled to take place in the Labor and Welfare Committee, was held under the direction of a substitute MK in place of the chairman UTJ MK Yisrael Eichler.

MK Gafni arrived this morning at Mayanei HaYeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak to part from the Rosh Yeshivah, z’tl, and was maspid him in a brief and somber video.

