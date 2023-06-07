History In Belz: In A 1st, HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Attends Chasunah Of Rebbe’s Grandson





Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch attended the chasunah of the Belzer Rebbe’s eighth grandchild – the first time he has attended a Belzer chasunah.

In the past year, a warm relationship has developed between the Belzer Rebbe and HaRav Hirsch.

HaRav Hirsch was in Jerusalem on Tuesday to deliver a hesped for HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl following the end of shiva at Yeshivas Chevron. Following the hesped, HaRav Hirsch held a meeting with Rosh Yeshivas Chevron HaGaon HaRav Dovid Cohen in his office.

Afterward, accompanied by UTJ MK Yitzchak Pindrus, he traveled to the Arena stadium in the Malcha neighborhood of southern Jerusalem, where the chasunah, the largest ever held by the chassidus, was held.

The Rosh Yeshivah spoke with the Rebbe and also wished Mazal Tov the Rebbe’s son and the father of the chasan, HaRav Aharon Mordechai Rokeach.

HaGaon HaRav Baruch Mordechai Ezrachi also attended the chasunah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)