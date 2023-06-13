Vaccine Deniers versus the Satmar Rebbe





by Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

Boruch Hashem, vaccines have been so effective in saving lives that the very possibility of there being people that actually deny their effectiveness is only because so many have not been exposed to the deaths and damage that the diseases have wrought in the past. Years ago, Rav Aharon Teitelbaum, shlita – the Satmar Rebbe had voiced his view against the vaccine denying movement. His letter is reprinted here.

Of course, it is not just the Satmar Rebbe, it is Rav Elyashiv zatzal, Rav Shternbuch, Rav Asher Weiss, and numerous other Gedolim as well.

As far as doctors go, it is true that some legitimate doctors have voiced their view against vaccinations, but according to information verified by Dr. Kasriel Roberts – they are outnumbered by other legitimate doctors at 10,000 to 1. Are there some allergic and/or other negative repercussions or reactions to vaccines? Yes, but there are also deaths associated with wearing seat belts. I was once stuck in a seat-belt when my 1974 Chevy Vega caught on fire. I barely managed to get out. But that does not mean that I should become anti-seat belt. Seat belts save lives and so do vaccines. May Hashem open our eyes and bring yeshuos to Klal Yisroel.

It is important to listen to:

1] the pediatricians and primary care physicials that have faithfully served our communities for decades and

2] the vast majority of Gedolim who say to listen to them

AND NOT

The hordes of commentators who cast aspersions on our doctors, our Gedolim, and any article that points out the overwhelming benefits of the classical vaccinations.

