TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 IDF Soldiers, I Civilian Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Shomron





An Israeli man and three IDF soldiers were moderately wounded in a drive-by shooting attack on Tuesday afternoon.

Terrorists opened fire at a civilian vehicle between Mevo Dotan and Hermesh in northern Shomron.

While escaping the scene, the terrorists fired at an IDF vehicle, injuring three soldiers. IDF forces launched a manhunt and set up roadblocks in the area.

The Israeli civilian, a man in his 30s, managed to continue driving to the Reihan Crossing, where he was treated for gunshot wounds and evacuated to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera in moderate condition. Two of the soldiers were evacuated to Hillel Yaffe in moderate condition and the other soldier was evacuated by MDA helicopter to Rambam Hospital in Haifa, also in moderate condition.

The head of the Shomron Regional Council Yossi Dagan attacked the government with unprecedented ferocity following the attack: “This serious incident, with many of the casualties occurring at an intersection near the intersection where Meir Tamari was murdered about two weeks ago. We have been begging for years and certainly, after the attack, we begged, we cried out to stop risking our lives, to close the Hermesh checkpoint, to close the Mevo Dotan checkpoint.”

“Whoever made the unfortunate decision to reopen the checkpoint at the entrance to Hermesh after the end of shiva is risking the lives of our residents. I demand from this government, give us answers. Why are you abandoning us, the residents of Shomron? This neglect will not stop with us because the wave of terror is coming from the whole area of northern Shomron.”

הפגיעות ברכב בפיגוע הירי ב-צפון השומרון pic.twitter.com/DapEyX0A96 — בז news (@1717Bazz) June 13, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)