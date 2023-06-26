This Is The New Rosh Yeshiva Of Yeshivas Ponevezh





At the end of the shloshim for HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein, z’tl, HaRav Eliezer Kahaneman, the Nasi of Yeshivas Ponevezh, appointed HaRav Edelstein’s son-in-law, HaGaon HaRav Dovid Levy, as the new Rosh Yeshivah.

Over the past week, HaRav Kahaneman spoke at length with HaGaon HaRav Boruch Dov Povarsky on the yeshivah’s future and received a bracha for HaRav Levy’s appointment.

According to a B’Chadrei Charedim report, after Maariv this past Friday night, HaRav Kahaneman gathered all the Roshei Mesivata and Mashigichim in the heichel Yeshivah and informed them about HaRav Levy’s appointment.

HaRav Levy, who has served as a Rosh Mesivta in Ponevezh for many years, will now serve as the Rosh Yeshivah and deliver a shiur klali once a week.

HaRav Levy was a talmid muvhak of HaGaon HaRav Shmuel Rozovsky, z’tl and used to review HaRav Rozovsky’s shiurim eight times per day as a bochur. HaRav Levy also had a special connection with HaGaon HaRav Shach, zt’l.

The new Rosh Yeshivah, like his great father-in-law, z’tl, is known for his simplicity and anavah. He will deliver his first shiur klali on Monday at 6 p.m. in the heichel yeshivah.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)