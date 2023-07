IDF soldiers gathered together on Sunday evening for a special tefillah prior to the launch of a major military operation in Jenin.

Moments after the tefillah, over a thousand soldiers were deployed to Jenin to face hundreds of murderous terrorists.

One IDF soldier from the Duvedan unit was lightly injured by a “friendly” grenade. After receiving emergency medical treatment, he insisted on immediately returning to his unit in Jenin to continue fighting.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)