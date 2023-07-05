NISSIM IN SDEROT: 2 Direct Hits, No Injuries, Israel Hits Gaza In Response To Rockets





All five rockets launched at Israel from terror groups in Gaza overnight Tuesday were intercepted by the Iron Dome anti-missile system.

However, shrapnel from one of the rockets penetrated the ceiling of a home in Sderot. Baruch Hashem, the residents of the home were in their sealed room when the hit occurred and were unharmed. On Wednesday morning, another family in Sderot with two small children discovered that their home had also been hit and the shrapnel had fallen from their roof into the kiddie pool in their yard.

The mother, Neta Ohayan, told Channel 12 News: “When an alarm went off at 1:38 a.m., we didn’t manage to go into the sealed room with our two small children; they were sleeping. One of the booms was extremely loud and it turned out that it was a large piece of shrapnel that hit the roof of our house and fell right into the pool. We didn’t realize our house was hit. I woke up at 6 a.m. and saw what happened. It was my worst fear. My soul is shattered. The physical damage isn’t so important but the emotional toll…you don’t know what to tell the children.”

Following the rocket fire, the IAF struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza, targeting weapon and rocket manufacturing facilities.

Tragically, IDF soldier Dovid Yehudah Yitzchak, H’yd, was killed as troops left Jenin on Tuesday evening at the end of the two-day operation.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)