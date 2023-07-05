LUNACY: Leftist Slams Hero Who Shot Tel Aviv Terrorist: ‘3rd Shot Was Criminal’





The lunacy the left-wing is capable of reaching surpasses new heights every day, with the latest example being a left-wing activist claiming that the hero who shot the Tel Aviv terrorist committed a criminal offense.

Yariv Oppenheimer, who served as the director for Peace Now for a year and a half before resigning in 2016, responded to the video of the Israeli hero shooting the terrorist, neutralizing him. After a few seconds, he saw the terrorist move and shot two more bullets at him, seconds apart.

Oppenheimer commented: “It is the duty of the gun carrier to neutralize the danger but the second shot was borderline, the third shot, in a state of law, is a criminal offense.”

Apparently, Oppenheimer wanted the terrorist to live so Israeli taxpayers could fund his college education in prison.

Meanwhile, the hero, Kobi Yekutiel, told Radio 103 FM on Wednesday that after he shot the terrorist once or twice in his upper body, he continued his spree and fell to the floor with the old man he was trying to stab. “He still took the knife and raised it to the head of this old man,” Yekutiel said. “I didn’t think twice. I went very close so as not to hurt the old man and I put two bullets in him and neutralized him.”

Yekutiel said he was shaking and praying because when the terrorist saw him pull out his gun, he ran toward him with the knife. “My legs were shaking. I was praying, let the bullet come out because if not, I was dead,” he said.

Police Chief Kobi Shabtai praised Yekutiel, who saved countless lives by “succeeding in preventing the continuation of the murder spree.”

Unfortunately, the report about Oppenheimer isn’t surprising considering his history of working against his own people. Not only was he involved with Peace Now, but a Haaretz report in 2011 revealed that Oppenheimer maintained contact with the U.S. Embassy and gave them information about Israeli settlement construction in the Shomron.

