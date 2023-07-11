Anarchists Engage In “Day Of Disruption,” Blocking Ambulances, 66 Arrested

Widespread anarchist protests took place across Israel beginning early Tuesday morning as part of the “Day of Disruption” to ostensibly protest the passing of a bill revoking the “reasonableness” clause in its first reading in the Knesset on Monday evening.
Protesters blocked major highways throughout the country for hours, including the Ayalon Highway at several junctions in Tel Aviv, Highway 1 near Jerusalem, Highway 443 at the Maccabim-Reut junction, Highway 4 in the Binyamina area, Highway 2 near Haifa, and others. In Hertziliya, about 30 protesters set up a “tent city” and burned tires by HaSira Junction, blocking traffic, and were forcibly evacuated by police.
Human lives were endangered as ambulances were blocked in major traffic jams. Journalist Hillel Biton Rosen tweeted: “An intensive care unit that came to treat a child with a severe and life-threatening allergy attack failed to evacuate him to a hospital due to the blockades of the roads by left-wing activists. The unit stood for 50 minutes unable to move when the protesters refused to clear the road.” Journalist Meir Marciano tweeted: “MDA’s intensive care vehicle was called to Modiin in the last hour for emergency treatment of a person with shortness of breath and it took them about half an hour to get to him, a trip that should take ten minutes.”
MDA reported early Tuesday afternoon that ambulances experienced delays in evacuating numerous patients, of whom six required serious treatment, to hospitals.
Below, police try to disperse protesters at the Chemed interchange on Highway 1, eventually resorting to using a water cannon. Dozens of police officers were injured during the protests and property was vandalized.
Scenes of chaos were videoed across the country.
A protester placed her baby in the middle of an intersection in Tel Aviv!
One protester was arrested for attacking a police horse with a stick.
In northern Israel, protesters hung a banner near the Karkur intersection that read “No entry to dictatorship,” causing a huge traffic jam.
A large protest is scheduled to take place at Ben-Gurion Airport at 4:30 p.m. but dozens of protesters began making a ruckus by 3:30 p.m.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Again, for the left, the means always justifies the end. It’s ok for people to die or to cause mass destruction so long as they get what they want.
Proper law emphasizes Blackstone’s Ratio: “It is better that ten guilty persons escape than that one innocent suffer.”
Of course socialism states: “Better to kill a hundred innocent people than let one truly guilty person go free.”
And Stalin: “The death of one man is a tragedy. The death of millions is a statistic.”
So they will block ambulances, shut down roads, burn businesses and risk the security of the entire country so they enforce their draconian will; never mind that the right won with one of the largest majorities in recent history promising to do exactly what they are doing: fixing a corrupt and dysfunctional Supreme Court.
Why aren’t these anarchists thrown out of the country and expell them for good, never allowed to return to Israel? These leftists are simply bringing down the country for their own selfishness. Shame on them.
It is as clear as a bell, that any ambulance on any emergency call, simply should have run over the wicked liberal blocking protestor & gone to their emergency, in compliance with הבא להרגו השכם להרגו
And what about all the Haredi protests going on for years and years? The light rail, the cell phone stores, the army recruitment, etc, etc. People weren’t sitting in streets blocking traffic in Bnei Brak and Jerusalem? They caused no interference to ambulance traffic ever?
So many people ask the whole time how these people get away with murder scot free.
Well, if you’d admit to the fact that the whole country runs like/is mafia, you’d understand that the monopoly on major industries and infrastructure in the state are owned/run by leftist sicko’s.
They didn’t block highways-there was always away around for those who didn’t want to get stuck in traffic
Also-why are they burning tires? Don’t they care about the environment?!!!
Two wrongs don’t make a right
yrabe.levi1. Every time I’ve seen a Haredi protest, They would move away, quickly, for an ambulance.
Left wing Israelis are Amaleik. They are who we have in mind 3x a day when we daven v’chol haminim kerega yoiveidu!
What are they complaining about? The bagatz hates religion and will always decide against what the Torah says. They are endangering the continuation of the Jewish people by approving Reform and Conservative converts to marry Jews…
that is the most ludicrous juxtaposition i’ve ever heard of in my life.
plain simple stupid.
I’m really bothered by how skewed this coverage is. There are thousands of reasonable and very intelligent people protesting today but YWN only shows the crazy ones. For example, I have a selfie of the head proffesors of the mathematics department and of the physics department of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem at a protest. They sre both frum jews who wear yarmulkes and have their tzitzis out. The head of the math department has a black yarmulke and wears a white shirt. They aren’t anarchists but are attending the protest because they believe in democracy and are evidently uncomfortable with what the government is doing.
keep the names of these fools and when they need some service…..make them wait ….delay…..no one should in any way protest in Israel….we rock..
they should never be allowed to enter a hospital when they need it.These People are Amalek have no manners
as most of the Israelis they dont care about anything and i m sur they even dont no what the torah is
short they worser then non jewish who have more respect then those so called amarazim