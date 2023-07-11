Anarchists Engage In “Day Of Disruption,” Blocking Ambulances, 66 Arrested





Widespread anarchist protests took place across Israel beginning early Tuesday morning as part of the “Day of Disruption” to ostensibly protest the passing of a bill revoking the “reasonableness” clause in its first reading in the Knesset on Monday evening.

Protesters blocked major highways throughout the country for hours, including the Ayalon Highway at several junctions in Tel Aviv, Highway 1 near Jerusalem, Highway 443 at the Maccabim-Reut junction, Highway 4 in the Binyamina area, Highway 2 near Haifa, and others. In Hertziliya, about 30 protesters set up a “tent city” and burned tires by HaSira Junction, blocking traffic, and were forcibly evacuated by police.

Human lives were endangered as ambulances were blocked in major traffic jams. Journalist Hillel Biton Rosen tweeted: “An intensive care unit that came to treat a child with a severe and life-threatening allergy attack failed to evacuate him to a hospital due to the blockades of the roads by left-wing activists. The unit stood for 50 minutes unable to move when the protesters refused to clear the road.” Journalist Meir Marciano tweeted: “MDA’s intensive care vehicle was called to Modiin in the last hour for emergency treatment of a person with shortness of breath and it took them about half an hour to get to him, a trip that should take ten minutes.”

MDA reported early Tuesday afternoon that ambulances experienced delays in evacuating numerous patients, of whom six required serious treatment, to hospitals.

Below, police try to disperse protesters at the Chemed interchange on Highway 1, eventually resorting to using a water cannon. Dozens of police officers were injured during the protests and property was vandalized.

Scenes of chaos were videoed across the country.

A protester placed her baby in the middle of an intersection in Tel Aviv!

One protester was arrested for attacking a police horse with a stick.

השימוש של המשטרה בסוסים לצורכי פיזור הפגנות צריך להיפסק ומיד!!!

אנחנו לא בימי הביניים והשוטרים הם לא אבירים.

סוסים נפצעים בהפגנות האלו שלא קשורות אליהם.

הבוקר נעצר מפגין שפגע בסוס ברגליו עם מקל.

סוס הוא יצור אצילי ועדין ולא מכתזית.

די לשימוש הלא הוגן הזה בסוסים!!! pic.twitter.com/yjUNCJ4Qvj — שי גולדשטיין (@theshelterradio) July 11, 2023

In northern Israel, protesters hung a banner near the Karkur intersection that read “No entry to dictatorship,” causing a huge traffic jam.

A large protest is scheduled to take place at Ben-Gurion Airport at 4:30 p.m. but dozens of protesters began making a ruckus by 3:30 p.m.

