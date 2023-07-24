WATCH: Right-Wing Rally In Tel Aviv: “The Whole World Is A Narrow Bridge”





A right-wing demonstration in favor of the judicial reform began on Sunday evening at the Kaplan intersection in Tel Aviv.

The protest is being held to show support for the government as it advances legislation to revoke the reasonableness clause in order to curb the power of the Supreme Court, which holds excessive power unparalleled in any democracy throughout the world.

Speakers at the event include Ministers Betzalel Smotrich, Amichai Chikli, Yoav Kisch, Dudi Amsalem, Avichai Boaron in addition to various right-wing journalists, scholars and public figures.

One speaker led the crowd in singing: “Kol HaOlam Kulo Gesher Tzaa’r Meod.” Others spoke about emunah. The contrast to left-wing protests is stark, with one man holding a sign: “We won’t burn the Ayalon, we won’t refuse to serve, we won’t refuse to provide medical care. We WILL pass the reform!”

Prior to the protest, hundreds of reservists held a march in Tel Aviv condemning IDF refusal.

ההבדל בין ימין לשמאל. pic.twitter.com/UAY7BVyUUj — אריאל אלחרר (@ariel_elharar_) July 23, 2023

מנכל הציונות הדתית יהודה ולד: לפי מסורת ספירת המשתתפים בהפגנות השמאל, יש כבר חצי מיליון מפגיני ימין בקפלן. pic.twitter.com/b1z5EADW91 — (((IsraelMatzav))) (@IsraelMatzav) July 23, 2023

