BEIN HAZEMANIM RISKS: Chevra Kadisha Head Cries: “I Tore Clothing For 80 Aveilim This Week”





A day after the searing tragedy of the death of a father of ten while on a Bein Hazemanim hike, the head of the Chassidish Chevra Kadisha in Jerusalem spoke out on Thursday.

In a video message, HaRav Kletzkin said: “It’s tes zayin Av and Bein Hazemanim just began this week. Since Sunday, I already cut the clothing of 80 aveilim at levayos, including five children – and that’s only the males.”

“Hashem Yishmor, you think the pain ends after the levayos? I can’t eat or sleep.”

“It’s Bein HaZemanim. I’m very afraid of it. Everyone who goes on tiyulim during Bein Hazemanim must daven beforehand for shemirah, give tzedakah – that everyone will be safe. Halevai that everyone will be safe, that Hashem will help that everyone who leaves will return b’shalom. We need to adhere to נשמרתם מאוד לנפשותיכם many times more than during the year.”

