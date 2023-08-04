Chareidi Boy Seriously Injured After Falling From 4th-Floor Porch In Switzerland





A Chareidi ten-year-old from the UK fell off a fourth-floor balcony in a hotel in the town of Zermatt in southern Switzerland on Sunday night.

The boy, who was on vacation with his family, woke up in the middle of the night and sleepwalked onto the porch, and somehow fell off the porch in his sleepy state, hitting the concrete below and seriously injuring himself. Meanwhile, his parents were sound asleep in bed, totally unaware that their son lay seriously injured outside, crying softly.

In an incident of Hashgachas Pratis, another Chareidi family from the UK arrived at the hotel at 3:30 a.m. after being delayed for many hours their the way due to heavy rain. One of the children heard the sound of crying and ‘Mommy, Mommy’ and asked his father to look for the source. The father said it was probably a child inside the hotel but the son insisted on looking around and they soon found the injured child and called for help.

In another incident of hashgacha, another person who arrived in the middle of the night for a vacation was a medical professional who treated the boy immediately. He was later evacuated to a hospital in the Swiss city of Lausanne, where he is being treated for serius injuries.

The public is asked to daven for a refuah sheleimah for Pinchas Zelig ben Bluma b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)