MORE DRAMA: Supreme Court Freezes Incapacitation Law





Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday issued a temporary injunction against the Incapacitation Law following last week’s unprecedented hearing on the law, which was passed as an amendment to a Basic Law.

The court also stated that it will hold an extended hearing on the law, with an 11-judge panel versus the three-judge panel that deliberated the law on Thursday. The Incapacitation Law prevents an attorney-general from declaring a prime minister as “incapacitated” [unfit for office] except in exceptional circumstances.

The injunction orders Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and the Knesset to justify why the court shouldn’t rule that the implementation of the law be postponed until the next Knesset so it won’t be viewed as a personal law designed to aid Netanyahu.

The court’s statement is quite a dramatic one since it indicates that it is considering interfering with a Basic Law for the first time despite the fact that it has no authority to do so, setting the stage for a constitutional crisis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)