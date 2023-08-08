WATCH: IDF Razes Home Of Terrorist Who Murdered Yaniv Brothers, H’yd





In an overnight operation, IDF forces and Border Police officers demolished the home of the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack in Huwara in which Yigal and Hillel Yaniv, Hy’d were murdered.

The home of the 49-year-old terrorist, Abdel Fattah Hussein Kharousha, who was affiliated with Hamas, is located in the Askar refugee camp near Shechem in the Shomron.

Violent riots developed during the operation, with the local Arabs throwing stones and explosives at the soldiers and even opening live fire. The Israeli security forces responded with crowd dispersal methods. Baruch Hashem, there were no casualties among Israeli forces.

