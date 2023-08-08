Man Who Murdered 25-Year-Old Aryeh Wolf Z”L In Washington, D.C., Found Dead





The man who shot and killed 25-year-old Baltimore resident Aryeh Wolf z”l in an unprovoked attack last year, has been confirmed dead by Washington, D.C., police, nearly a year after the horrific shooting.

On the afternoon of August 10 last year, Avery Miler opened fire on Aryeh as he was working at a site in the 5100 block of Call Place in southeast D.C. Aryeh was struck by a bullet and was tragically pronounced deceased.

Aryeh z”l was survived behind his wife, a 6-month-old child, and a grieving community of family and friends. A heartwrenching levaya took place the next day, and Aryeh z”l was laid to eternal rest in Chevra Ahavas Chesed Cemetery near his hometown.

In September 2022, police received a tip that Miler had been spotted. Officers rushed to the area and were confronted by a hail of bullets from the suspect, who then fled. Despite an extensive search, including a perimeter of several blocks being established, police were unable to find him.

But on Tuesday, D.C. police said that remains found on April 4th of this year have recently been positively identified as those of Avery Miler yemach shemo, and he is now in a World where Hashem will decide the punishment befitting him.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)