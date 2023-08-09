THEY’LL STOP AT NOTHING: Leftists Write Mass Negative Reviews On Hotel Hosting PM





Anarchists who are engaged in a vicious battle to overturn the past elections and bring down the government won’t let anything get in their way. Anything goes – treachery to their own country by making false condemnations to the world and causing far more damage than the most active foreign BDS activists, strenuous efforts to wreak havoc on Israel’s economy and security, pubic humiliation of government officials, harassment of the public by blocking main highways for hours, and disturbance of the public by making deafening noise in residential areas in the early morning hours.

Their latest evil action is attempting to harm the Panda Hotel in the Golan, which hosted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife for a vacation this week, by leaving hundreds of negative reviews on Google and Facebook in order to deter future guests by lowering its rating. Some of the anarchists even went to the efforts to translate their negative reviews into English in order to deter foreign tourists from booking reservations there. The anarchists managed to decrease the hotel’s Google rating from 4.8 out of 5 to 4.5.

However, once the report got out about the anarchists’ actions, Netanyau’s supporters, and anyone who values ethics and civility, responded by writing mass positive reviews.

The CEO of the Panda Hotel, Ami Yisrael, stated in response: “Most of the comments are fake – written by people who did not stay at the hotel and apparently this is their only way to harm us. The Panda Hotel will continue to host guests as it has done until now…I am a hotelier and I host everyone who wishes to stay with me in the best way possible.”

Anarchists who sought to hold a protest outside the hotel on Tuesday, even threatening to make deafening noise all night to prevent the prime minister from sleeping, filed an appeal to the Supreme Court on Tuesday morning to reverse the police’s decision to deny them entry into the moshav. Unsurprisingly, the Supreme Court sided with the anarchists and ordered the police to allow them to protest inside the moshav.

The protesters were granted entry to the moshav and the police allowed them to protest 300 meters away from the hotel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)