NO EVIDENCE: Jerusalem Court Releases Both Burqa Suspects To House Arrest





The Jerusalem Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday turned down a police request to extend the detention of the Burqa suspects Elisha Yered and Yechiel Indor, releasing them to house arrest.

On Tuesday, the Jerusalem District Court ordered the release of Yered to house arrest but the police filed an appeal against the decision to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court sided with the police in a hearing held on Wednesday morning, ruling that his release be delayed until the hearing at the Magistrate’s Court at 1 p.m., only hours later.

At the hearing in the Magistrate’s Court, the judge slammed the conduct of the Supreme Court and the prosecutor’s office, saying, “It is a far-reaching step for the Supreme Court to intervene.”

Attorney Avichai Hajabi responded to the decision: “The court today implemented the decision made yesterday by the District Court, repeating the clear assertions that there is no evidence in this case. We are happy that the court saw the decision in the same light as us and the District Court, and we hope that Elisha and Yechiel will be released as soon as possible.”

Attorney Adi Keidar said: “I welcome the court’s decision that restores justice. This incident is first of all an incident of Arab terrorism against Jews who defended themselves. The court clearly stated that the claims of self-defense were not ruled out, that the possibility that the crime of suspected manslaughter was committed is low, and spoke about the severe injury that the shooter [Indor] suffered. It is gratifying that the court expressed very harsh criticism of the entire conduct of the General Security Service, the prosecutor’s office, and the police.”

Indor, who is still hospitalized and recovering from neurosurgery, was not present at the hearing.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)