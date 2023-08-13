Hotel Owner Says Will Sue Anarchists Who Left Negative Reviews

Avi Yochanan, the owner of the Panda Resort which hosted Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and his wife for a vacation this week, said that he plans on suing the protesters that left negative reviews about his hotel and lowered his Google ratings.
In an interview with Reshet Bet, Yochanan said “We had a very high rating of 4.9 and they took us down to 4.4. We’ve had a lot of 5/5 ratings over the years so it’s hard to lower it too much. Red lines are being crossed and people no longer see what’s good or bad or right or wrong. It won’t kill us but there’s a need for limits. Anyone who wasn’t a guest at the hotel and submitted a rating – we will unequivocally sue him.”
Regarding Netanyahu’s visit, Yochanan said that he was “excited, it was a great honor for me that he came. They are human beings like everyone else – they wanted to go on vacation and they have the right to go on vacation. It’s a quiet and peaceful place and it’s nice that they vacationed in Israel.”
