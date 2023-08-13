TESHUVA TWIST: Man Who Hurled Egg At Tefillin Stand Apologizes, Dons Tefillin





An Israeli man who hurled an egg at a tefillin stand about three weeks ago rectified his actions by coming to the stand on Friday morning and apologizing.

The man, a resident of Nes Tziona, rolled up his sleeve after he apologized and requested to put on tefillin.

“He also told us that he’s being mekabeil to put on tefillin every day,” one of the Chabadnikim told the Hebrew-language COL website.

Following the egg-throwing incident, which caused a public uproar, the man was detained and questioned by the police.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)