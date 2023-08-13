TESHUVA TWIST: Man Who Hurled Egg At Tefillin Stand Apologizes, Dons Tefillin

An Israeli man who hurled an egg at a tefillin stand about three weeks ago rectified his actions by coming to the stand on Friday morning and apologizing.
The man, a resident of Nes Tziona, rolled up his sleeve after he apologized and requested to put on tefillin.
“He also told us that he’s being mekabeil to put on tefillin every day,” one of the Chabadnikim told the Hebrew-language COL website.
Following the egg-throwing incident, which caused a public uproar, the man was detained and questioned by the police.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
Chabadniks never (well, hardly ever) lose site of their mission – getting casual Jews to do more mitzvos.
I am sure these Chabadskers would gladly have more people throw eggs on them if those people are mekabel to put on tefillin daily.
How many of today’s rabbonim would be happy if a person spat in their face, if that person is later mekabel to learn daf yomi?! I can’t think of even one!
Such midos are legendary about gedolim from previous generations.
I am inspired and humbled.
Kol hakovod!
what a special person…..he had to go through all of this just for this gift of Tefillin….beautiful…..I think we knew this was coming…..
“How many of today’s rabbonim would be happy if a person spat in their face, if that person is later mekabel to learn daf yomi?! I can’t think of even one!”
That’s because you hate litvish (and possibly even chassidish except for Chabad of course) rabbanim
I can think of TONS of rabbanim that would do the same
1) Rav Shmuel Kaminetsky
2) Rav Aaron Feldman
3) Rav Reuvain Feinstein
4) my shul’s rav
5) Rav eitan feiner
6) Rav Yaakov Bender
I can go on
I’m sorry pick a nicer screen name can’t