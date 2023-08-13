Israeli Firefighter Dead, Another Critical After Falling Into 8-Meter-Deep Pit





Two Israeli firefighters on Sunday fell into an eight-meter-deep pit and lost consciousness in the Arab town of Deir al-Asad in the Galil during a rescue attempt of a man who had fallen into the pit earlier in the day.

Rescue forces extricated the unconscious firefighters from the pit and carried out CPR attempts. Both were evacuated to the Galilee Medical Center in Naharyia, one by helicopter, and the other by ambulance, in critical condition. One of the firefighters was pronounced dead early Sunday evening.

He was later identified as Adnan Assad, a father of two from Beit Jann.

הכבאי שנהרג בדיר אל-אסד – עדנאן אסעד, אב לשניים מבית ג'אן @Adamfaraj14 pic.twitter.com/Q6mJM0BUr4 — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 13, 2023

The man who had fallen into the pit was also rescued and evacuated to the hospital in critical condition. It is unknown how the man, a 21-year-old Palestinian from Chevron who was in Israel illegally, had fallen into the pit. He was also pronounced dead on Sunday evening.

It is believed that the three men lost consciousness due to dangerous gases inside the pit, which was used to dump horse waste.

נקבע מותם של כבאי מבית ג'אן וצעיר פלסטיני בן 21 מחברון שחולצו מוקדם יותר היום במצב אנוש מבור בדיר אל אסד. כבאי נוסף במצב אנוש pic.twitter.com/hsg1AkXAjX — גלצ (@GLZRadio) August 13, 2023

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)