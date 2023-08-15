THEY’LL STOP AT NOTHING: Anarchists Incite Murder Of Gallant, Smotrich





The protests against the right-wing government turned into outright incitement on Monday morning when the Achim L’Neshek group distributed posters depicting Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Finance Minister Betzalel Smotrich as shooting targets riddled with bullets.

The posters caused a huge uproar and rightful accusations of incitement to murder.

Yediot Achranot journalist Yossi Yehoshua wrote: “Putting a picture of the Defense Minister as a shooting target is shocking and shameful incitement, especially when it comes from a group of people who call themselves ‘Brothers In Arms.'”

Former Makor Rishon journalist Gilad Katz wrote: “There are no red lines that the extremist and inciteful Achim L’Neshek organization won’t cross…don’t believe one word that comes out of their members’ mouths when they try to explain that…blah blah blah.”

Following the uproar, Achim L’Neshek responded by stating: “Following comments on our new campaign, cosmetic changes were made to the graphics to remove any doubt that they are not about target goals. We absolutely reject any display of violence or incitement to it. We stand behind the message and the unequivocal demand from the Defense Minister to intervene and put an end to the ‘IDF’s lack of readiness.'”

The organization’s reference to the ostensible “lack of readiness” is referring to the fact that due to their own incitement and that of other anarchist organizations, there are reports of IDF refusals – almost all of which are wildly exaggerated and 100% of which have absolutely nothing to do with the government’s judicial reform plan but are the result of the anarchists’ attempt to overturn the democratically elected government.

“There’s a weak and emasculated minister in the Defense Ministry who turns his back on the army commanders and watches the people’s army disintegrate,” Achim L’Nesek claimed. “At the same time, Smotrich, through his control of the finance and defense ministries, promotes de facto annexation, supports violent militias that slander IDF commanders, and advances a racist Kahanist agenda.”

As Katz said: “Blah, blah, blah, blah.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)