Storm Arises After “Anti Judicial Reform” Anarchists Provoke Chassidim On Separate Bus





With the Knesset on its summer break and the judicial reform on hold, the anarchists, who are ostensibly against the judicial reform plan, are itching for something to screech about. They were assisted in the task by the left-wing media, which recently blew up a number of stories in recent weeks about so-called discrimination against women in the public sphere.

The stories are sometimes false, sometimes widely exaggerated, and in all cases, are completely unconnected to the government. Nevertheless, left-wing groups and some politicians, including Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, decided to “protest” against the incidents on Wednesday by creating provocations on separate bus lines. Groups of men and women, some inappropriately dressed, boarded separate bus lines in Ashdod, where many chassidim live, and tried to create provocations.

Lieberman’s attempts were a complete failure, with the Chareidi bus passengers completely ignoring him.

However, footage of women belonging to the Achim B’Neshek protest group singing loudly on a bus full of Gerrer chassidim, was met with a storm of condemnation, even from leftists. The women purposely sang while the bus was moving so the chassidim were unable to get off the bus.

“Such images made sense in Germany,” wrote journalist Shimon Riklin. “Not in the Jewish state.”

Walla reporter Yaki Adamkar wrote: “Finally, these people reveal their true faces – hate, hate, hate. No other words are necessary.”

Kan News reporter Omri Chaim wrote: “A group of ‘democratic heroes’ purposely harass the Chareidim – with a smile on their faces. What times we’re in – there are those for whom everything is permitted and those against whom everything is permitted. This scene is sickening.”

Writer Yuval Bloomberg wrote: “The only feeling I have from watching this video is a deep disgust and nausea for the protest mob. A collection of street gangs, seeking to incite provocations and violence. How can a person of conscience see this and still feel part of this rot? What decent person can watch this and still identify with such a vile form of protest? Is this your way? Is this really what you have become?”

Many people commented on the smiles on the women’s faces, enjoying watching their own brethren suffer as they gleefully trampled their religious sensibilities.

Journalist Avi Ravina wrote: “‘Enemies in Arms.’ I’ve seen very few Jews with such hatred. I doubt their Jewishness.”

Below is a video of Lieberman boarding a Chareidi bus line in Ashdod.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)