RARE INCIDENT: IDF Forces Shoot Jew Hurling Stones At Palestinian Cars, In Moderate Condition





An unusual incident took place overnight Motzei Shabbos in Binyamin when an IDF soldier opened fire on a Jewish young man who was allegedly throwing stones at Palestinian cars.

The incident occurred on Route 60, near the Ma’ale Levona intersection, where a number of masked Jews gathered and threw stones at Palestinian cars, in an apparent response to the murderous terror attack in Huwara on Shabbos.

A Golani patrol force that was sent to the area to handle a report of masked men hurling stones was under the impression that the masked men were Palestinians. The soldiers carried out a suspicious arrest procedure, during which one of the soldiers opened fire on a masked suspect, moderately wounding him.

According to an Army Radio report, the soldiers claimed that one of the masked men threw a stone at them, and they responded by shooting at his lower body. It was only after they approached the man after the shooting that they became aware that the suspect was a Jew. The injured man, about 20, was treated at the scene by MDA paramedics and evacuated in moderate condition to Hadassah Har HaTzofim Hospital in Jerusalem.

The IDF spokesperson stated that “today [Sunday] in the pre-dawn hours [around 3 a.m.], an IDF force was dispatched to a point where there were a number of masked suspects in the area of northern Ma’ale Levona in the Binyamin Brigade.”

“It became clear afterward that the suspects are Israeli citizens who were masked. The injured person was evacuated for continued medical treatment to the hospital. The incident is being investigated and its details are under review.”

The incident occurred as Israeli security forces continue the manhunt for the terrorist who murdered a father and son in Huwara on Shabbos.

The videos below show the IDF at the scene of the terror attack in Huwara.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)