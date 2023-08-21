DEMOCRACY? Senior MD Removed From Israel Medical Association For Opposing Political Strikes





As if it’s not deplorable enough that left-wing Israeli doctors support denying medical care to patients by going on politically-motivated strikes, now they’re boycotting their own colleagues for daring to speak up against their policies.

Dr. Meir Cohen, a senior physician, was removed from the Whatsapp group of the Israel Medical Association (IMA) on Motzei Shabbos after criticizing the organization’s recent policies, including politically motivated strikes.

Dr. Cohen, who served as the chairman of the IMA’s Association for Plastic Surgery from 2017-2023, and today serves as the chairman of the Israel Society of Plastic and Aesthetic Surgery, was removed from the group shortly after he wrote the following sentence: “The protest at this stage violates the correct balance between legitimate opposition and destructive violence. In the long run, the damage of tampering with election results is worse than the election results. We have to wait three years for the next elections without personal violence and organized sabotage.”

Dr. Cohen stated: “My removal from the discussion group of the Medical Association proves that this is a dictatorial organization that cannot accept different opinions or have a real dialogue. This is not surprising – the organization that shouts ‘dictatorship’ and dares to harm the weak by shutting down the health care system, is the most dictatorial organization in Israel: its chairman was chosen by a committee, its CEO went from being a legal advisor to a general secretary on her own behalf and is not subordinate to any overseeing body. The IMA budget, which according to publications, is 70 million shekels, is not subject to critique by the members of the organization.”

“During my many years at the IMA, I was exposed to the trade and sale of positions on the backs of young doctors as well as false statements and the manipulation of the organization’s statutes in order to promote personal political interests.”

“The bottom line is that this harmful organization would be better off ceasing to exit, and the sooner the better,” Dr. Cohen concluded. “In my eyes, the IMA is currently the main obstacle to the progress of public medicine in Israel.”

