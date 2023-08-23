Condition Of Chevron Terror Victim Improves





The condition of Aryeh Gottleib, who was seriously wounded in the Chevron terror attack on Monday, has improved and he is now breathing on his own and fully conscious.

Gottlieb underwent emergency surgery upon arriving at Soroka Hospital in Be’er Sheva after the attack. Due to his serious injuries, he will have to under further surgeries in the future.

Following the attack, Gottlieb’s brother-in-law, Yisrael Lior, said: “I ask the public to daven for my brother-in-law, a good husband and a great father of six sweet children who went out to buy textbooks for the children.”

“He was a hero – even after the shooting he continued driving with superhuman strength in order to reach someone who could help.”

The public is asked to continue davening for the refuah sheleimah of Aryeh Leib ben Ella b’toch sha’ar cholei Yisrael.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)