How Was The Chareidi Tour Guide Saved From The Ein Gedi Disaster?





A Chareidi tour guide told Kikar H’Shabbat about how he and the group he was leading narrowly missed being involved in the Ein Gedi disaster that occurred on Thursday morning.

Nuriel Lasri, a resident of Telzstone, is a Chareidi tour guide who leads both religious and secular youth groups.

“I’m still shaking from the magnitude of the neis that occurred to me and the group I was supposed to guide, all thanks to being makpid on hearing Kriyas HaTorah and davening with a minyan,” Lasri told Kikar on Thursday after the tragic incident.

“The group I was supposed to guide arrived in the Dead Sea area on Wednesday and stayed in a hostel there. I told them our hike in Ein Gedi will begin at 8:30 a.m.”

“But what happened that morning was that davening at my yishuv took longer than expected and since I didn’t want to miss Kriyas HaTorah, I arrived late at Ein Gedi.”

“They didn’t welcome us nicely due to the delay and it was very unpleasant – for me personally, because I’m normally never late, and I felt embarrassed in front of the group I was leading.”

“Finally, they came to start us off on the trail and then they started receiving the reports about what happened inside and suddenly my group understood the neis that occurred. Everyone in the group who was upset – because of the Chareidi guide who was so “obsessed” with Kriyas HaTorah and wasn’t on time – understood that a neis had occurred and apologized to me that they had gotten angry at me. They understood that it was Hashgacha – not because of the Torah but in the zechus of the Torah.

“And I course used the opportunity to increase their yiras Shamayim and teach them what a Jew believes – that nothing stam happens – everything is from Above,” Lasri concluded.

