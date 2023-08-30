Mossad Agent’s Sister To Yeshivah Bochurim: “I Was Moved To Tears”





A group of yeshivah bochurim from the Chabad yeshivah in Vienna spent their summer break in Italy, during which they made a siyum on 20 masechtos l’illui nishmas Agent M., the Mossad agent who drowned to death in Italy’s Lake Maggiore in a boat accident about three months ago.

They made the siyum in the area where the boat sank. The Rosh Yeshivah said: “We don’t know almost anything about Agent M. except the first letter of his first name and snippets that his friends shared. However, we know this: this is a man who was moser nefesh to save lives in Israel and abroad, in his life and death…this is our humble opportunity to finish about 20 masechtos in his memory, and simply say one word: Thank you!”

Following the publication of photos and videos of the event, the Mossad agent’s sister sent an emotional letter to the bochurim expressing her gratitude and appreciation on behalf of her family.

“Dear Yeshivas Chabad students,” she wrote. “I was moved to tears watching the very moving video of the siyum as part of your summer trip to Milan.”

“To see the dedication and strength in this mission in which you chose to perpetuate the memory of my dear brother M. – in this act, you are a human bouquet that floats on the surface of the lake.”

“On behalf of my family and myself, I want to thank you and express my great appreciation. I hope it will be possible for me to come to Vienna to meet you.”

