NO LIMITS: Leftists Holds Sign With Netanyahu And “Mein Kampf”





A leftist held a sign with a photo of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu under the words Mein Kampf, the book written by Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, at a protest on Thursday.

The protest, held “in support” of Attorney-General Gali Baharav-Miara, took place outside her office in Tel Aviv. Baharav-Miara is waging a battle against the government despite the fact that the duties of her position call for her to serve as a legal adviser for the government.

Another protester held a sign with photos of Baharav-Miara and Supreme Court President Esther Hayut with the words “Eishes Chayil Mi Yimtza” and “the last fortress.”

Interior and Health Minister Moshe Arbel said: “The comparison of the Prime Minister of Israel to Hitler is grave and terrible and not protected under freedom of speech. I expect the Attorney-General to act to prevent these serious phenomena.”

The anarchists’ comparison of Netanyahu and members of the government to Hitler or other evil dictators is becoming increasingly common. Earlier this week, a leftist held a sign comparing Education Minister Yoav Kisch to Hitler and ex-prime minister Ehud Barak shared a video comparing Netanyahu to Hitler.

