WATCH: Terrorist Hurls Explosive At Kever Rochel

A resident of the Aida refugee camp threw a pipe bomb at Kever Rochel about a week ago, damaging the building
The act was captured on security cameras. Following intelligence efforts, Border Police officers located and arrested the suspect on Motzei Shabbos.
In a search of his home, the officers found a stolen IDF stun grenade and ammunition.
(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)
The clip doesn’t show his explosion anywhere near Kever Rachel. The complex is surrounded by huge walls and this fiend couldn’t have even gotten close. Something doesn’t seem right.