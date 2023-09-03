WATCH: Terrorist Hurls Explosive At Kever Rochel

Screenshot/Israel Police

A resident of the Aida refugee camp threw a pipe bomb at Kever Rochel about a week ago, damaging the building

The act was captured on security cameras. Following intelligence efforts, Border Police officers located and arrested the suspect on Motzei Shabbos.

In a search of his home, the officers found a stolen IDF stun grenade and ammunition.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)


  1. The clip doesn’t show his explosion anywhere near Kever Rachel. The complex is surrounded by huge walls and this fiend couldn’t have even gotten close. Something doesn’t seem right.