Iranian Jewish Kehilla Warns Members Away From Protests On Rosh Hashanah





The Jewish kehilla in Iran recently issued a message to the members of the community that in preparation for Rosh Hashanah, community leaders have coordinated with the “respectable police of Greater Tehran” regarding “arrangements required for the safety of celebrating the important Rosh Hashanah.”

The announcement stated that “in this regard, all mispallelim are asked to refrain from stopping and gathering in the streets for any reason during Rosh Hashanah after performing their religious duties in the shuls.” The warning is a reference to the upcoming anniversary of the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code. The anniversary of her death, which sparked widespread protests followed by a brutal crackdown by the Iranian regime, falls out on Shabbos, September 16, the first day of Rosh Hashanah.

Iranian authorities are tightening security measures in the country in anticipation of mass protests. There have been numerous petitions online by dissident groups to take to the streets on September 16 despite the fact that last year’s crackdown on the protests resulted in the deaths of over 500 Iranians, with thousands injured and tens of thousands thrown in prison.

The announcement further stated: “During the thousands of years of existence of the Jewish kehilla in Iran, the community has always protected national interests and maintained a shining record in this regard, which has always spurred the envy and dissatisfaction of the enemies.”

“It is clear that even this time, with foresight and in consideration of all aspects of the current situation, the cultured society of the Jewish community will not allow any kind of contact with the sworn enemies of proud Iran.”

“The Jewish kehilla thanks the police for its incalculable and constant assistance. There is no doubt that the Jewish community supports the fight against the evil plans of Iran’s enemies and will celebrate the splendid ceremony of Rosh Hashanah at a distance from any demonstration, with G-d’s help until the end.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)