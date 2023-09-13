TRAGEDY IN MONSEY: Sudden Petira Of Reb Hershy Gross Z”L In Eretz Yisroel





Tragedy has struck the Monsey community with the heartbreaking Petira of Reb Hershy Gross Z”L on Wednesday morning, two days after collapsing in Ben-Gurion Airport upon his arrival in the country.

The niftar, Reb Avraham Tzvi (Hershey), z’l, 39, had traveled to Israel with his wife to spend the Yamim Noraim in their apartment in Jerusalem. They had arrived at the airport on Monday and were standing in line to rent a car when he collapsed and lost consciousness.

Hatzalah and MDA paramedics rushed to the scene and carried out resuscitation techniques, continuing them as they evacuated him in an ECMO mobile intensive care unit to Assaf HaRofeh Hospital near Tel Aviv.

Sadly, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, his death was pronounced on Wednesday morning.

He leaves behind his wife and four yesomim, family members, and friends, all shocked and mourning his tragic and sudden passing.

The Levaya is scheduled for Thursday.

Yehi Zichro Baruch.

