Storm Daniel Hits Israel: Rain, Sinkholes, And A Fallen Tree In Bnei Brak





The tail end of Storm Daniel which brought severe flooding to Greece and Libya – where the death toll from severe flooding has surpassed 5,100 – reached Israel on Wednesday morning, leading to unseasonal rainfall and a significant drop in temperatures across the country.

Heavy rain fell in the Gush Dan area, the Sharon, and in the south of the country. Sinkholes opened on streets in the central cities of Holon and Hertziliya due to the rain but Baruch Hashem, no one was injured. The police closed the roads and diverted traffic from the area.

In Bnei Brak, a large tree fell and the road was blocked to traffic, and in Ramat Gan, near the Ayalon Mall, a traffic light bent and almost collapsed. In Kfar Qassem, a car sank in a flood and the passengers had to be rescued.

The rain is expected to end by Wednesday evening. The weather on Thursday is expected to be partly cloudy to clear with a slight rise in temperatures, and on Friday and Shabbos/Rosh Hashanah, the weather is expected to be clear with no significant change in temperature.

Heavy rain in Ein Yahav moshav in the Aravah:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)