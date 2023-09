Two Jewish music superstars joined together Erev Rosh Hashanah 2023 to sing a powerful duet.

Yishay Ribo and Mordechai Ben-David released the song Atah Zocher on Thursday, September 14.

The words of the song, which was composed by Hershey Weinberger, are taken from Tefillas Mussaf of Rosh Hashanah.

