Armed Robbers Target Diners Inside Kosher Miami Beach Restaurant





Three masked individuals brazenly entered a popular kosher Miami Beach steakhouse on Tuesday night, holding several diners at knifepoint before making off with their belongings.

The audacious robbery unfolded at the Grill House, a popular kosher steakhouse located at the intersection of 41st Street and Alton Road. Surveillance footage captured the criminals loitering outside the restaurant before entering. Once inside, they confronted three patrons who were savoring their meals, brandishing knives and demanding their valuables.

Startling images from the surveillance cameras show the culprits menacingly brandishing their weapons as they absconded with their victims’ property.

Local law enforcement in Miami Beach immediately sprang into action, mobilizing efforts to track down leads in the investigation.

“This is a closely-knit Jewish community, and patrons here have a genuine affection for the delectable cuisine,” Jesse Elkouby, an employee at the Grill House, told local media.

Authorities are now investigating the possibility that the assailants might have trailed the victims into the restaurant.

