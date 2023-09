Rosh Yeshivas Slabodka HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau delivered a shiur at Yeshivas Mir in Yerushalayim on Tuesday.

Following the shiur, the Rosh Yeshivah spoke words of chizzuk to the bochurim and avreichim in preparation for Yom Kippur.

At the end of the visit, HaRav Landau held a long meeting with the Roshei Yeshivos of the Mir.

