“They Screamed ‘Terror Attack!’ I Saw The Bus Rolling Toward Us”





An unbelievable neis occurred on Motzei Yom Kippur outside Wolfson Yeshivah in Bayit Vegan when a bus without a driver rolled down the street, crushing three cars in its path and knocking down an electrical pole while bochurim on the street fled for their lives.

B’Chasdei Hashem and in an open neis, no one was seriously injured in the incident, unlike the tragic outcome from a similar incident that occurred a little over a year ago.

In one of the cars that was crushed was Kobi Weiner of Beit Chilkiya and his three children, Itamar, Michoel and Rivka.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, as transcribed by Chareidim10, Kobi described what he experienced that night: “I had driven to Yerushalayim to bring home my son from yeshivah. When I arrived, I met my son who told me that he needed more time. I waited with my children in the car. Suddenly we saw bochurim running. From the car mirror, I saw bochurim jumping from the doors of the bus. I couldn’t grasp what was happening – everything happened in two seconds. I braced for the impact because I saw the bus rolling toward me.”

Channel 12 host: “What did you do in those seconds?”

Kobi: “I managed to scream something like ‘Watch out!’ Michoel was sitting behind me and Rivka was next to him. Itamar was sitting in the front.”

Channel 12 host: “Itamar, what went through your head when you felt the boom?”

Itamar: “I heard bochurim screaming ‘Terror attack! terror attack!’ Right after the boom, I ran from the car.”

Channel 12 host: “Kobi, when did you realize that it wasn’t a terror attack?”

Kobi: “I thought it was a terror attack because I saw bochurim jumping from the bus – it was an odd sight. At first, I didn’t understand what was going on. Afterward, they told us that the driver wasn’t on the bus. We had run away – I didn’t want to be too close to the car. The bus knocked down an electrical pole that was close to my car. I didn’t want to take any risks and I moved away with my children.”

Channel 12 host: “You experienced a neis.”

Kobi: “Baruch Hashem. In the yeshivah where my son learns, there are 1,000-1,500 bochurim who sat and davened the entire day, from morning until evening. I attribute what happened to their zechus – it was mamash nissim.”

The Egged bus company responded to an inquiry about the incident by stating: “The safety of Egged passengers is our top priority. As the incident is under police investigation, we cannot comment. It was apparently a human error. We are cooperating with the police and awaiting the results of the investigation.”

