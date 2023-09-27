MAZAL TOV! Israel Is Officially Admitted Into US Visa Waiver Program





Israel has been admitted into the US Visa Waiver Program (VWP), Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced on Wednesday.

Instead of waiting months to secure a visa, Israelis will now only have to complete an Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) form a few days before traveling to the US for visits of up to 90 consecutive days.

US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Stephanie Hallett offered her “Mazal Tov” to Israel on its entry to the VWP in a press conference on Wednesday, saying it is “yet another reflection of the strength of our bilateral security, economic and cultural relationship.”

The implementation of the process is expected to be completed by November 30.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)